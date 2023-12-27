Julianne Nicholson discusses her connection to ‘Dream Scenario’

The inspiration behind the psychedelic film ‘Dream Scenario,’ featuring American actor Julianne Nicholson, stems from personal experiences. In the A24 comedy, directed and written by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, Nicolas Cage portrays an ordinary man inexplicably appearing in multiple people’s dreams, as reported by People.

When asked about her preparation for the role of Janet, the wife to Cage’s character, Paul, Nicholson, 52, shared, “I do have scary acting dreams.” She explained, “Mostly I have recurring anxiety dreams [where I’m] right about to go on stage or about to film a scene, and you don’t know what the scene is!”

The Emmy-winning star of ‘Mare of Easttown’ highlighted that these dreams tap into deeper fears common among performers. “I guess it’s just fear of not being prepared, not doing your work, not giving enough.”

Advertisement

Nicholson has a rich acting history, showcasing her talent on the small screen in series like Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Masters of Sex, as well as delivering scene-stealing performances in films like Blonde and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

According to People, the Massachusetts-born actress and former model is appearing in A24’s Janet Planet and is currently filming the BBC series Dope Girls in London, where she resides with her husband, actor Jonathan Cake, and their teenaged son and daughter.

Did the filming of ‘Dream Scenario’ influence any dreams featuring Cage? “I guess daydreaming about him,” she says with a laugh. “He definitely pops up in my mind regularly.”

Expressing her admiration for Nicolas Cage, Nicholson stated, “I’ve loved Nicholas Cage forever,” praising his performances in Raising Arizona, Adaptation, and Moonstruck. “He’s endlessly watchable and interesting to me. It feels great to be surprised by someone.”

She emphasized the excitement of working with Cage on the set of Dream Scenario, where even in the role of a meek biology professor, Cage kept his co-stars on their toes. “It’s very exciting to know that you have to pay attention.”

Nicholson commended Cage’s Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Paul. She noted that the “wackiness” in the film stems from the dynamics of his and Janet’s “normal working longterm relationship.”

Reflecting on Cage’s ability to reinvent himself throughout his career, Julianne Nicholson expressed her admiration. She stated, “He takes the work so seriously. But he still has a sense of humor about himself, and I find that a very charming combination.”

At the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Dream Scenario in September, Cage shared his thoughts on dreams, mentioning his father’s appearances in them. “I always like it when my father shows up,” he said of the late August Coppola. “I haven’t seen him in person since he passed on. So when he shows up, that’s always a good thing.”

‘Dream Scenario,’ featuring Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker, is now in theaters, as reported by People. (ANI)