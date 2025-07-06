Julian McMahon, known for ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Charmed’, passes away at 56

Julian McMahon, the charismatic Australian actor best known for his roles in ‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘Charmed’, and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, has passed away at the age of 56.

The actor died peacefully in Florida following a battle with cancer, as confirmed by his wife, Kelly McMahon.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt statement shared with ‘Deadline’, Kelly expressed the profound loss and celebrated her husband’s love for life and the people in it.

Advertisement

“Julian loved life. He loved his family, and He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans,” she said. “His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

She also asked for privacy as the family grieves and encouraged fans to carry forward the joy he gave them.

Born in Australia, Julian Dana William McMahon came from a background rooted in both politics and public life. His father, Billy McMahon, served as the Prime Minister of Australia from 1971 to 1972. But Julian carved his own path in the world of entertainment.

His career began in modeling before he made the leap to acting. In 1989, he landed a lead role in the Australian soap opera ‘The Power, the Passion’. His big-screen debut came in 1992 with the Australian-American film ‘Wet and Wild Summer!’, where he starred opposite Elliott Gould.

After moving to the U.S., McMahon began working steadily in television. He first appeared in the daytime drama ‘Another World’ before shifting to primetime with a key role in the NBC crime series ‘Profiler’.

But it was his portrayal of the enigmatic and troubled demon Cole Turner in the supernatural hit ‘Charmed’ that made him a fan favorite and cemented his status as a leading man.

One of McMahon’s most iconic roles came when he stepped into the shoes of Marvel villain Victor Von Doom (Dr. Doom) in the 2000s ‘Fantastic Four’ films.

Starring alongside Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Ioan Gruffudd, McMahon brought a suave menace to the character in both ‘Fantastic Four’ (2005) and its 2007 sequel ‘Rise of the Silver Surfer’.

Beyond his villainous turn in Marvel, McMahon was lauded for his work in ‘Nip/Tuck’, where he played the complex and controversial plastic surgeon Christian Troy.

He later returned to the small screen with ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, headlining the CBS crime procedural for three seasons as Jess LaCroix, a seasoned agent leading a fugitive task force.

McMahon’s film work included roles in ‘Premonition’ opposite Sandra Bullock, the action film ‘RED’, and ‘Paranoia’. In recent years, he appeared in ‘Swinging Safari’ and co-starred with Nicolas Cage in ‘The Surfer’, which had its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

His final role was on the Netflix series ‘The Residence’, a political murder mystery in which he portrayed the Australian Prime Minister.