‘Joker’ threequel: Director Todd Phillips weighs in on future plans

Like a dark horse, Todd Phillips’ 2019 film ‘Joker’ created an uproar. Premiering at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, the film captivated audiences like no other and took home the prestigious Golden Lion award. Upon its theatrical release, ‘Joker’ quickly amassed a massive fanbase and even bagged two Oscars. Initially planned as a standalone film, Warner Bros. and director Todd Phillips decided to create a sequel. ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ recently premiered at the 80th Venice Film Festival and received an 11-minute-long standing ovation. With the release of the sequel, fans are curious whether there will be a third installment as well. Putting the anticipation to rest, director Todd Phillips has provided an answer.

Also Read: ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ gets 11-minute-long standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

For the upcoming release, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, who transforms into the Joker. Joining him is global musical sensation Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn. The new film will continue the narrative from the first installment. For those unaware, ‘Joker’ concluded with the failed comedian turned Joker, Arthur Fleck, being incarcerated in Arkham Asylum. In the sequel, he meets his love interest and ally, Harleen Quinzel. Soon, the duo connects over their shared delusions and psychosis, taking over Gotham in a musical rendition of madness and love.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

During the interaction session at the film’s premiere, Todd Phillips was asked if another installment was on the table. He gave a negative answer, disappointing fans. He said, “The last day on this one was very different because we were in New York shooting on the stairs with 8,000 paparazzi. It was a very frustrating day, so we all wanted to get the hell out of there. But we then had this little get-together downtown at my friend’s bar, and it was actually really beautiful. Joaquin and Gaga and everybody were there, and, of course, the crew. Again, you’ll see the movie, and you’ll go, ‘Oh, I get it. The story is told.’”

Moreover, in a recent conversation with ‘Variety’, Phillips echoed similar sentiments, stating, “I don’t want to speak for Joaquin, but for me, the story of Arthur/Joker has been told. I can’t say yes or no, but it’s not necessarily my goal to stay in this space.” With the story already told, director Todd Phillips is not keen on a third installment.

‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ will release in theaters on October 2 in India.