Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / John Cena’s photo tribute to Sidharth goes viral

John Cena’s photo tribute to Sidharth goes viral

Hollywood star and former WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away suddenly on September 2.

IANS | Los Angeles | September 4, 2021 1:59 pm

John Cena

Photo: IANS

 Hollywood star and former WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away suddenly on September 2.

Cena posted a black and white picture of Sidharth on his Instagram. The image garnered 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Sidharth’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ co-star Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor.

The Hollywood star did not write anything alongside the image.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium.

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

As Shehnaaz breaks down at cremation, friends recall the prefect SidNaaz chemistry
Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani calls Sidharth a 'classy guy', pays tribute
Sehwag, Manoj Bajpayee join celebs mourning Sidharth's death