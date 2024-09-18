John Cena to star in ‘Matchbox’ based on classic toy line

John Cena is gearing up to take the lead in “Matchbox,” a live-action film inspired by the beloved Mattel toy line. The project is the production of Apple Original Films, Skydance, and Mattel Films.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Sam Hargrave, who gained recognition for his work on the high-octane “Extraction” series. The screenplay credit goes to David Coggeshall, known for his recent action-comedy, “The Family Plan,” alongside Jonathan Tropper, who previously wrote for Ryan Reynolds’ “The Adam Project.”

While specific plot details remain in guard, the project is likely to be the first serious attempt to bring the Matchbox brand to the big screen.

This effort comes amid a long-standing interest in adaptations of other toy lines, particularly Hot Wheels. The Matchbox brand, a staple in toy history since its introduction in 1953, has captivated generations, thanks to its miniature vehicles that evoke the thrill of automotive adventure.

The origins of Matchbox trace back to the creativity of Jack Odell, who designed the first toy car for his daughter. To ensure it could accompany her to school, he made it small enough to fit in a matchbox. This simple yet clever idea laid the groundwork for a toy line that would go on to challenge Mattel’s own Hot Wheels, creating a rich legacy in the world of children’s toys.

The film is a production of a seasoned team, including David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger from Skydance, as well as Robbie Brenner from Mattel Films. Their collaboration reflects a growing partnership between Skydance and Apple, which has seen the two companies work together on several promising projects. Upcoming titles include the adventure film “The Gorge,” featuring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, and “Fountain of Youth,” starring Natalie Portman and John Krasinski.

John Cena, who has recently showcased his comedic chops in Amazon’s action-comedy “Jackpot” alongside Awkwafina, is also busy with the second season of “Peacemaker,” a Max original series based on the DC Comics character. Moreover, Cena is preparing for a farewell WWE tour set for 2025, which adds another layer to his already bustling schedule.