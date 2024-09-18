Emily Blunt excited for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Emily Blunt, a prominent figure in Hollywood known for her impressive range of roles in films like ‘Sicario’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, has shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming sequel to the beloved 2006 film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

Speaking with ‘People’, Blunt hinted at her excitement while keeping details under wraps. “It’s cool,” she said, playfully adding, “Oh my God, I can’t tell you anything… I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again.”

In the original film, directed by David Frankel, Blunt portrayed Emily Charlton, the ambitious first assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. The film, which also starred Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, captured the challenges and humor of the fashion industry, resonating with audiences and critics alike.

Blunt’s character, known for her sharp wit and stylish presence, left a lasting impression on viewers, and her return to the role is highly anticipated. While specific plot details remain a mystery, fans are eager to see how the sequel will continue the story of the iconic characters.

Beyond ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, Blunt has solidified her status as a versatile actress through a variety of roles. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of an idealistic FBI agent in ‘Sicario’, and her recent performance in ‘Oppenheimer’ earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. With a rich career that began on stage in a 2001 production of ‘The Royal Family’, she has also made waves in films such as ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ and ‘A Quiet Place’.

Looking ahead, Emily Blunt is ready to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in ‘The Smashing Machine’, a biographical sports drama directed by Benny Safdie. In this film, Johnson plays former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, while Blunt takes on the role of his supportive wife, showcasing yet another facet of her acting prowess.