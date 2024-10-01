John Ashton, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ star, dies at 76

John Ashton, the beloved actor best known for his role as Detective Sergeant John Taggart in the iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ series, has died at the age of 76 following a brief battle with cancer. His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed the news.

Ashton’s memorable portrayal of Detective Taggart in the original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ films, released in 1984 and 1987, endeared him to audiences and showcased his exceptional comedic timing alongside co-stars Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold. Fans were eagerly anticipating his return in the upcoming film ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’, where he was ready to reprise his role as a police chief, highlighting his enduring connection to this classic franchise.

With a career spanning over five decades, Ashton left an indelible mark on both film and television. His early filmography included notable titles such as ‘An Eye for an Eye’ (1973), ‘So Evil, My Sister’ (1974), and ‘Honky Tonk Freeway’ (1981). In more recent years, he appeared in films like ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007) and ‘Middle Men’ (2009).

On the small screen, John Ashton showcased his talents in a variety of popular shows. He made guest appearances in classics such as ‘Columbo’, ‘M’A’S’H’, and ‘Dallas’, where he played Willie Jo Garr in a gripping storyline during the 1978-79 season. His ability to switch between drama and comedy made him a sought-after actor in Hollywood.

Born on February 22, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts, Ashton grew up in Enfield, Connecticut. He pursued his passion for acting by earning a BA in theater arts from the University of Southern California, setting the stage for a successful career in entertainment.

He is survived by his siblings, Sharon Ann, Linda Jean, and Edward Richard Ashton Jr., who remember him not just as a talented actor but as a beloved family member.