Jennifer Aniston stalker crashes into her home, faces felony charges

In a shocking turn of events straight out of a Hollywood thriller, a man from Mississippi has been officially charged after ramming his car into the front gate of Bel-Air home of Jennifer Aniston.

The suspect, identified as Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, is now facing serious legal trouble — including charges of felony vandalism and felony stalking.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office revealed the details on Tuesday.

Carwyle allegedly spent over a year obsessively harassing the “Friends” star, bombarding her with emails, voicemails, and social media messages from March 2023 until this past weekend.

But things escalated on May 5, when Carwyle drove his vehicle straight through the gates of Aniston’s upscale residence.

According to officials, he crashed through at around 12:20 p.m. and stopped his car right in the actress’s driveway. Thankfully, a quick-acting security guard intervened and detained him until police arrived.

“This is a stark reminder that stalking is not just about unwanted attention — it can quickly become dangerous,” said District Attorney Nathan Hochman. “We’re committed to holding people accountable when they cross that line.”

In addition to the two felony charges, Carwyle also faces an aggravating circumstance related to the threat of serious bodily harm. His arraignment is taking place on May 8, and his bail has been ready at $150,000.

If convicted, he could spend up to three years in a California state prison.

Jennifer Aniston has not yet commented publicly on the incident. The DA’s office gave a nod to law enforcement and their dedicated Stalking and Threat Assessment Team for acting swiftly to handle the situation.

Stay tuned — this case is just beginning to unfold.