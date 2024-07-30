Jennifer Aniston faces ‘oil attack’ on the sets of ‘The Morning Show’

A clip has gone viral showing Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston drenched in a black liquid—presumably oil or tar—on the set of the fourth season of the Emmy-winning show ‘The Morning Show’. The incident, which visibly agitated Aniston, was part of the filming and not a real-life protest. The makers of the show used this dramatic moment to stir intrigue and curiosity about the series.

In the video, Jennifer Aniston, who plays Alex Levy, appears upset as the extras turn away. The clip sparked significant buzz on social media, with fans speculating whether it was a real-life protest. One fan commented, “It was for the show. Nice misleading lead,” while another wrote, “We need that lip reader still—even if staged—because I need to know what’s happening this season!” The clip effectively generated excitement for the upcoming season.

Catch the video here:

The hit Apple TV series ‘The Morning Show’, which premiered in 2019, follows the lives of news anchors at the fictional UBA station as they deal with personal and professional challenges. In the third season, Jon Hamm joined the cast as Paul Marks, who was brought in to save the station from financial difficulties. Aniston’s character, Alex, started a secret relationship with Paul, adding to the drama and curiosity about the future of their relationship and its impact on UBA. The show often draws inspiration from real-life events, including the aftermath of the Insurrection.

Looking ahead to the fourth season, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt told The Hollywood Reporter that the consequences of the characters’ actions in season 3 will be felt “in every sense and for every character” in the new season.

In addition to Aniston, ‘The Morning Show’ stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, and Greta Lee, among others. The show recently received several Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon and Aniston. Since its debut, ‘The Morning Show’ has garnered 50 award nominations, with Aniston winning the SAG Award for her role in 2020. The release date for the fourth season has not yet been announced.