James Gunn says new ‘Superman’ may offend some, and he’s fine with that

Filmmaker James Gunn is reimagining Superman not just as a cape-wearing hero, but as a symbol of something much deeper, human kindness.

Ahead of the release of his much-anticipated ‘Superman’ film, Gunn sat down for an interview where he gave rare insight into the themes driving his vision for the character, and why it matters now more than ever.

“The story of Superman is the story of America,” Gunn told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. “An immigrant who came from another place and became part of this country.” But for him, the heart of the film lies in something even simpler: the value of basic human decency.

For James Gunn, who now serves as co-chair of DC Studios, ‘Superman’ is more than just another superhero blockbuster. It’s a message, one that challenges today’s cultural tone, where outrage often wins over understanding. “It’s about kindness,” Gunn emphasized. “That’s something we’ve really lost.”

While he acknowledged that different audiences from varying political or cultural backgrounds might interpret the movie in their own way, Gunn made it clear that he’s not losing sleep over anyone who takes offence.

“Yes, it plays differently depending on who’s watching,” he said. “But there will always be people who react negatively just because it’s about kindness. And honestly, screw them.”

Gunn also got candid about casting decisions, specifically why Nicholas Hoult, despite being an early favorite, ultimately wasn’t selected to play Superman. Hoult, best known for ‘The Great’ and the upcoming ‘Nosferatu’, was among the actors who auditioned for the role of Clark Kent. Though Gunn praised him as “a great actor” and even admitted that “some might say he’s better than David [Corenswet] in certain ways,” he felt Hoult was simply too restrained for the part.

“Nick’s a more controlled performer. And while that works beautifully for many roles, it didn’t match what I needed for Superman,” Gunn explained. “David brought a kind of warmth and openness that just felt right.”

During auditions, Gunn also ran chemistry tests between various potential Clarks and Lois Lanes. He revealed that Hoult actually had strong chemistry with a more “uncontrolled” actress being considered for Lois, but in the end, the dynamic between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan sealed the deal.

“There was something about David and Rachel together, they had this natural energy that just clicked,” Gunn shared. “They’re opposites in the way that feels electric on screen.”

Beyond casting and politics, Gunn also touched on the moral undertones of the film. “Sure, there’s a political layer,” he admitted, “but more than that, it’s about morality.”

That focus, he says, feels particularly relevant in today’s climate.

“We’re in a time where people are starting to lose faith in basic goodness,” Gunn said. “We’re bombarded with cynicism, online, in media, everywhere. So I wanted to tell a story about someone who is unapologetically good.”

While Gunn is under no illusion that his film will change the world, he hopes it can spark a little reflection. “If even a few people walk out of the theatre wanting to be just a bit kinder, that’s enough for me.”

‘Superman’, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, flies into theatres on July 11.