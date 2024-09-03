James Darren, ‘Gidget’ and ‘Time Tunnel’ star, dies at 88

James Darren, the beloved actor and singer who captured hearts in the ’50s and ’60s with his roles in “Gidget” and “The Time Tunnel,” has passed away at the age of 88. Darren’s death was confirmed by his close friend Nancy Sinatra, who took to Instagram to share the sad news.

In a touching post, Sinatra reflected on their lifelong friendship, calling Darren “one of my dearest, closest friends in all the world.” She also mentioned that Darren was the godfather to her daughter, AJ Lambert, and expressed her love for his family. “My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony, and Jimmy, Jr. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy,” she wrote, accompanying her message with personal photos, including one from Lambert’s baptism.

The news of Darren’s passing has resonated deeply with fans and fellow celebrities alike. Actor Alec Baldwin shared a poignant black-and-white photo of Darren, reminiscing about how he grew up watching “The Time Tunnel.” Baldwin’s tribute was just one of many that poured in from across the entertainment industry.

Darren’s son, Jim Moret, confirmed to Deadline that his father died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Darren had been admitted to the cardiac unit, but his condition was too fragile for the aorta valve replacement surgery he needed. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, leaving behind a legacy that spans multiple facets of entertainment.

Born on June 8, 1936, in Philadelphia, James Darren’s career began under the tutelage of the famed acting coach Stella Adler. His breakout role came as Moondoggie in the “Gidget” films, where his charm and charisma made him an unforgettable part of the iconic franchise, even though he wasn’t a surfer in real life.

In addition to his acting, Darren enjoyed a successful music career in the 1960s, with hits like “Goodbye Cruel World” and “Her Royal Majesty.” His musical talent also landed him the role of Vic Fontaine, a holographic lounge singer, in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” during the ’90s.

Darren’s versatility shone through on television, with roles in popular series such as “The Time Tunnel” and “T.J. Hooker.” William Shatner, who starred alongside him in “T.J. Hooker,” paid tribute on social media, describing Darren as “a wonderful man” and a dear friend.

Later in life, James Darren shifted his focus to directing, working on hit shows like “Melrose Place” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” He is survived by his wife Evy, his sons Jim, Christian, and Anthony, and five grandchildren. Darren’s passing marks the end of an era, but his contributions to film, music, and television will continue to resonate with fans for generations to come.