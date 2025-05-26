Is this the final ‘Mission: Impossible’ film? Cast keeps the mystery alive

For nearly three decades, Tom Cruise has been racing against the clock, defying death, and dazzling audiences as the indomitable Ethan Hunt in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.

Since the first film dropped back in 1996, fans have been hooked on the adrenaline-pumping action, jaw-dropping stunts (many of which Cruise performs himself), and the ever-twisting plots that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Now, with the latest installment titled ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ hitting theaters, whispers are swirling: Is this the grand finale for Ethan Hunt’s globe-trotting escapades?

Well, don’t be so quick to say goodbye. The cast isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Angela Bassett, who joined the franchise as Erika Sloane, told PEOPLE, “With Mr. Cruise, you can never count him down or out. He’s always up for an amazing adventure and to give the audience exactly what they’re craving.” She adds, “I would never assume,” leaving the door wide open for more missions to come.

Simon Pegg, the beloved tech guru Benji Dunn since the third movie, echoed that sentiment with his trademark wit and wisdom.

“Never say never, do you know what I mean? That’s a rule I tend to live by,” Pegg shared. He pointed out that the last two films took five years to complete, highlighting the sheer effort behind these spectacles. “It depends entirely on a lot of things. I don’t think Tom likes the idea of finality. I think even if there isn’t anything that comes after this, you leave the theater feeling like, ‘Oh, maybe there’s more.’ And I think that’s the golden thing—to leave the audience feeling hope rather than despair.”

And then there’s Cruise himself, ever the enigmatic star. When asked about the future of the franchise at the Cannes Film Festival, he gave a classic Cruise non-answer: “Just let us show the movie tonight. This is like 30 years’ culmination of this, and I think that this is—I’d rather just people see it and enjoy.”

Translation: no spoilers, no promises, just pure action-packed entertainment.

So, while ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ might sound like the last word, the truth is, the franchise’s fate is still very much up in the air.

One thing’s for sure—Tom Cruise and his team are masters at keeping fans guessing, and as long as there’s a story to tell, Ethan Hunt might just be back for one more impossible mission.