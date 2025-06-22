Is Jennifer Aniston eyeing broadway after four decades in Hollywood?

After spending nearly 40 years lighting up both the big and small screens, Jennifer Aniston is setting her sights on a brand-new stage, literally. The 56-year-old actress recently shared her desire to make her Broadway debut, marking a new chapter in an already stellar career.

In a recent interview with ‘People’ magazine, the beloved ‘Friends’ alum revealed that performing in a Broadway play is still an unchecked box on her professional bucket list.

“I definitely want to do a Broadway play,” she said. “That’s on my bucket list.” While she acknowledged that finding the right timing and script has been a challenge, her ambition remains clear: “I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway.”

Though known worldwide for her role as Rachel Green and a long list of popular films, Aniston’s passion for acting was rooted in theater. Growing up with actor John Aniston as her father and model-actress Nancy Dow as her mother, the world of showbiz was never far from reach.

Her early days included performances in Off-Broadway productions, long before her rise to international fame.

Despite the decades of experience and numerous awards under her belt including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, Aniston still finds excitement in stepping outside her comfort zone.

“The idea of performing in front of a live audience is something I’ve always wanted to experience,” she shared.

In the meantime, Jennifer Aniston isn’t exactly taking it easy. She currently stars in and executive produces the Apple TV+ hit series ‘The Morning Show’, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup. The drama, which dives into the behind-the-scenes chaos of a national news program, is gearing up for its fourth season, premiering September 17.

But that’s not all on Aniston’s busy schedule. She’s also involved in two upcoming films: ‘Hail Mary’ and another yet-to-be-titled project directed by Sophie Goodhart. While she continues to evolve as both an actress and a producer, her love for comedy hasn’t faded either.

Reflecting on her film career, Aniston hinted that she’s open to revisiting one of her most offbeat and memorable roles, Dr. Julia Harris from the ‘Horrible Bosses’ series. The raunchy comedy franchise, which kicked off in 2011 and followed up with a sequel in 2014, featured her as an inappropriately flirtatious dentist with a sharp comedic edge.

“I was just talking about this the other day,” she said of a recent chat with co-stars Jason Bateman and Charlie Day. “We all think it would be super fun to revisit those characters.” She added that comedy remains essential, especially in today’s world. “I personally think comedy is a necessity, and I think it would be so much fun to see where those crazy cats are today.”

Fans of the franchise have long speculated about a potential third film.