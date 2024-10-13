Harrison Ford on laughs, life, and finding humor in every role

At 82, Harrison Ford remains as passionate about acting as ever, sharing how his work continues to bring him joy, particularly when it involves humor and human connection.

In a recent interview promoting his role in the Apple TV+ series ‘Shrinking’, Ford opened up about why humor plays such a crucial role in his performances and life.

While discussing the series, which follows a grieving therapist, Jimmy, played by Jason Segel, Ford reflected on the importance of collaborating with others who bring positive energy to a project. Speaking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, he said, “I get out of it essential human contact. I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience… It’s fun to work with these people.”

In ‘Shrinking’, Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a colleague of Segel’s character, and the head of a cognitive-behavioral therapy practice. The show, co-created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, is a dramedy that mixes humor with serious themes, something Ford appreciates deeply. Known primarily for his legendary roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, Ford shows a different, lighter side of himself in this series, revealing just how essential humor is to his life and career.

Harrison Ford has always valued the role of humor, both on and off-screen. In the interview, he admitted to being a “silly person” at heart and emphasized that jokes and humor often provide a welcome balance in the middle of more serious or emotional moments.

“In a way, yes, because the jokes really are the surprise in everything, in a serious movie or in a streaming comedy,” he said. He believes finding the humor in any situation, even the tough ones, makes life more manageable. “It’s what makes it survivable for us most of the time,” he added.

Being around people who enjoy what they do is also a key reason Ford chose to be part of ‘Shrinking’. “I don’t like to get too serious,” he explained, reflecting that humor has been central to his life, ever since he was young. He fondly recalled how his father was a master of jokes, a talent that left a lasting impression on him. “I always enjoyed humor and loved jokes. I loved the construction of jokes,” Ford shared.

Interestingly, Ford never strictly divided his career between serious drama and comedy. Instead, he sees them as two sides of the same coin. According to Ford, the approach to handling a joke and an emotional scene is more similar than people might think. “I think with the same actor’s head about a joke as I do about a serious or emotional scene,” he explained.