Harvey Keitel leads all-star cast in ‘Laws of Man’ crime thriller

Harvey Keitel will lead an impressive lineup in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Laws of Man,’ directed by Phil Blattenberger. The movie, set to be showcased at the Cannes Film Festival by Film Mode Entertainment, is generating buzz for its gripping storyline and stellar cast.

In ‘Laws of Man,’ Keitel plays a mysterious hippie preacher caught up in a dangerous mission involving two US marshals and the pursuit of outlaw Benjamin Bonney. A desert ambush throws a wrench into their plans, setting off a series of assassination attempts and dark conspiracies that challenge the very essence of justice.

Formerly titled ‘Without Consequence,’ the film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Dermot Mulroney, Richard Brake, and Jackson Rathbone, alongside Graham Greene, Keith Carradine, Kelly Lynn Reiter, and James Urbaniak.

Advertisement

Director Phil Blattenberger, known for ‘Condor’s Nest’ and ‘Point Man,’ is excited about the project, describing it as a thrilling mix of good versus evil, gunfights, and budding romance.

Harvey Keitel, famous for his roles in ‘Mean Streets’ and ‘Pulp Fiction,’ leads the cast with his trademark intensity. Rathbone, of ‘The Twilight Saga’ fame, joins Mulroney, whose recent work includes ‘Anyone But You.’

Richard Brake, recognized for his portrayal of the Night King in ‘Game of Thrones’ and his collaborations with horror director Rob Zombie, adds to the film’s allure.

With its Cannes premiere on the horizon, ‘Laws of Man’ promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience, blending an intriguing plot with an exceptional cast.