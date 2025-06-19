Golden Globes 2026: Everything to know about new rules and categories

The Golden Globe Awards are setting the stage for another big night of Hollywood glitz, but this time, they’re making room for something new. The 83rd Golden Globes will be held on January 11, 2026, and the organisers have just rolled out the official schedule, rules, and a surprising addition to the list of awards.

For the first time ever, podcasts will be competing alongside films and TV shows for one of the prestigious trophies.

Advertisement

The announcement came directly from the Golden Globes’ social media handle, where they confirmed that the event will once again be hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, bringing the excitement to living rooms across the world. This year’s host is none other than comedian and TV personality Nikki Glaser, promising a fun and sharp-edged night.

Advertisement

Podcasts get their moment

The Golden Globes have introduced a brand-new category: Best Podcast. This is a clear nod to the massive cultural influence podcasts have gained in recent years.

From gripping true crime sagas to in-depth interviews and comedy series, podcasts have become a major part of how people consume stories.

Only the top 25 podcasts will be considered for nomination, with six final nominees making the shortlist.

To determine which podcasts qualify, the Golden Globes have partnered with Luminate, a data analytics company known for its expertise in entertainment metrics.

Golden Globes 2026: Key dates to know

The countdown to the big night has already begun, and the Golden Globes have laid out a clear timeline for submissions, nominations, and voting.

– August 1, 2025: Submission portal opens for Motion Picture and Television entries.

– October 1, 2025: Submission portal opens for Podcast entries.

– October 31, 2025: Deadline for all submissions across Motion Picture, Television, and Podcasts.

– November 17, 2025: Nomination ballots for Television and Podcasts sent to voters.

– November 23, 2025: Last date for Television and Podcast press conferences and final uploads to the official screening platform.

– November 24, 2025: Deadline for Television and Podcast nomination ballots.

– November 25, 2025: Nomination ballots for Motion Picture and Box Office Achievement categories sent to voters.

– December 3, 2025: Final date for film press conferences and final uploads to the screening platform.

– December 4, 2025: Deadline for Motion Picture and Box Office Achievement nomination ballots.

– December 8, 2025: Official announcement of all Golden Globe nominations.

– December 19, 2025: Final ballots sent to voters.

– January 3, 2026: Final ballots must be submitted by 5 PM PST.

– January 11, 2026: Golden Globes ceremony goes live at 5 PM PST.

The Golden Globes have always served as a key opener to the awards season. They have set the tone ahead of the Academy Awards, which will take place on March 15, 2026.