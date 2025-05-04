Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis with never-seen childhood photos; Check here!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took a pause from the glitz and grind of showbiz to remember someone who still lives in his heart — his mother, the iconic Nargis Dutt.

Marking her death anniversary on May 3rd, Sanjay shared a touching post on Instagram, filled with nostalgia, love, and a deep sense of loss.

The post included rare black-and-white photographs from childhood of Sanjay Dutt, showing moments frozen in time with his parents, Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

One of the images shows little Sanju gazing into a cradle with curiosity, while Nargis and Sunil look on with warmth and pride. Another frame captures Nargis lost in a book, smiling with the quiet grace she was known for.

And in a third picture, toddler Sanjay stands joyfully between his parents — a picture-perfect family moment from a simpler time.

“You may not be here, but your love never left. Miss you every day, Maa,” Sanjay wrote in the caption, tugging at the heartstrings of fans across generations.

Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3, 1981, after battling pancreatic cancer. She died just days before Sanjay’s debut film ‘Rocky’ hit the screens.

Nargis wasn’t just a celebrated actress; she was a force of nature. She ruled the silver screen in the 1940s and ’50s, most famously with her powerful performance as Radha in ‘Mother India’ (1957), a film that went on to be India’s official entry to the Oscars. That role won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and immortalized her as the quintessential mother figure of Indian cinema.

But Nargis’ story wasn’t only on the screen. Off-camera, she was just as inspiring. Her love story with Sunil Dutt began during a life-threatening fire on the set of ‘Mother India’, where he famously saved her life. Their bond only grew stronger during the days that followed, and they eventually tied the knot on March 11, 1958.

The couple wasn’t just Bollywood royalty — they were trailblazers in many ways. Together, they founded the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe, which took stage performances featuring leading artists to India’s border areas.

In the 1970s, Nargis became deeply involved in philanthropy. She was the first patron of the Spastic Society of India and earned nationwide respect for her dedication to the cause. Her commitment to social work eventually led to a Rajya Sabha nomination in 1980, making her one of the very few actors (after Prithviraj Kapoor) to receive that honour.

In recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema and society, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 1958. Today, her legacy lives on through the Nargis Dutt Award — given annually for the Best Feature Film on National Integration.