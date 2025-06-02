Devin Harjes, ‘Manifest’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ actor, dies at 41

Devin Harjes, an actor known for his gritty and memorable roles across a number of popular TV shows including ‘Manifest’, ‘Boardwalk Empire’, and ‘Gotham’, passed away on May 27 at the age of 41.

The news was confirmed through an obituary posted on his official website.

According to ‘People’ magazine, Devin Harjes died from complications related to cancer at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City. He had been battling the illness since the winter of last year.

Harjes carved a unique space for himself in television, often playing characters that left a lasting impression despite limited screen time. One of his standout performances was in HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’, where he portrayed the legendary boxer Jack Dempsey in two episodes during Season 2.

He also featured prominently in Netflix’s hit series ‘Manifest’, playing Pete Baylor—a troubled member of a group known as the Meth Heads—in a nine-episode arc.

His TV credits extend further to shows like ‘Daredevil’, where he played Oscar, a nurse at Rikers Island; ‘Gotham’, where he appeared as bank guard Clyde; and guest spots on ‘Blue Bloods’, ‘Orange Is the New Black’, ‘Elementary’, and ‘FBI’.

Born in July 1983 in Lubbock, Texas, Harjes’ early life was centered around a love for animals, particularly horses. However, his passion took a turn when he chose to pursue acting, starting in the Dallas-Fort Worth theatre scene before moving to New York City.

There, he immersed himself in student films and off-Broadway productions, steadily building a career with persistence and raw talent.

He eventually stepped into the world of independent film, gaining critical acclaim for roles in movies like ‘The Forest is Red’—which earned him Best Actor at Italy’s Tolentino International Film Festival—and ‘The Boyz of Summer’.

Outside of acting, Harjes led a grounded and disciplined life. He was deeply involved in martial arts and maintained a strong gym routine.

According to his obituary, he often joked that martial arts were safer than getting kicked in the face by a horse—a nod to his earlier days caring for animals.

Devin Harjes is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, and his sister Trich Harjes.