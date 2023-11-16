Deacon Phillippe’s NYC Digs Fuel ‘Nepo Baby’ Talk

Deacon Phillippe, son of actors Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, found himself at the center of the ongoing “nepo baby” discussion this week. In a casual social media post, the New York University student offered a glimpse into his NYC apartment, sparking a range of reactions. Contrary to expectations of a typical college dorm, Phillippe’s dwelling revealed impressive features like cathedral ceilings, a spiral staircase, and a vintage vinyl-adorned brick wall. The kitchen tour even showcased a well-stocked refrigerator.

During the apartment exploration, TikTok personality Caleb Simpson joined Phillippe, posing the inevitable question of rent. Phillippe, an aspiring musician who released his debut album, “A New Earth,” in April, nonchalantly responded with a shrug, stating, “West Village prices, man.” The video’s reception was mixed, with some suggesting that Phillippe’s living situation was a result of his parents’ considerable wealth.

The term “nepotism baby,” commonly abbreviated as “nepo baby,” encompasses individuals in the public eye whose professional success, particularly in the entertainment industry, is perceived to stem from their famous parentage. With Witherspoon’s net worth alone estimated at around $440 million accordingnepo to Forbes, accusations of privilege were quick to surface.

Advertisement

Last December, New York Magazine delved into the phenomenon of Hollywood nepotism with a cover story titled “An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse.” This comprehensive piece provided insights into the experiences of celebrity offspring navigating the industry. Predictably, responses to the article were varied, reflecting the complexity of the issue.

Phillippe, inadvertently thrust into the spotlight of the nepotism debate, continues to pursue his musical ambitions with an at-home recording studio situated in the comfort of his own bedroom. The dialogue surrounding “nepo babies” remains multifaceted, encapsulating the challenges and privileges faced by those born into the limelight.