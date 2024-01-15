Critics Choice Awards 2024: Paul Giamatti wins best actor for ‘The Holdovers’

Hollywood luminary Paul Giamatti clinched the Best Actor accolade for his standout performance in the comedy-drama film ‘The Holdovers’ at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Critics Choice Awards shared a post with the caption, “Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in ‘The Holdovers.'”

Additionally, actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph secured the Best Supporting Actress award for her notable contribution to ‘The Holdovers.’

Giamatti emerged victorious over formidable contenders, including Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

As reported by Variety, a US-based media outlet, set in 1970, ‘The Holdovers’ features Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, a cantankerous history teacher at an elite boarding school tasked with overseeing the teens unable to return home for the holidays. While others find refuge elsewhere, Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) remains stranded with his teacher and the kitchen manager Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who is grappling with the loss of her son. Throughout the holiday season, this eclectic trio forges an unexpected bond. (ANI)

