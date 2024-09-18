Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tie the knot in Montecito

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth married his fiancée, Brooke Sansone, on September 7. The couple exchanged vows at Puth’s family’s estate in Montecito, California, marking a joyful milestone just a year after their engagement.

Puth, 32, took to Instagram to share his feelings about the big day, declaring his deep affection for Brooke. “I love you Brooke … I always have, with you I am my very best.” He wrote, expressing his commitment with heartfelt words.

“I promise I’ll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you.”

The couple’s ceremony was intimate and elegantly styled, with Puth donning a custom all-black suit from Bode, paired with a white lace shirt, while Sansone radiated in a strapless gown by Danielle Frankel. The setting featured a stunning olive tree, which held special significance for Sansone, reflecting their vision of blending tradition with a modern twist. “I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated,” she explained.

Adding to the emotional atmosphere, Sansone walked down the aisle to a choir’s rendition of Aerosmith’s classic hit, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” The couple’s vows included the touching phrase, “It’s always been you,” encapsulating their long history together. Puth’s best friend officiated the ceremony, adding a personal touch to the occasion.

Reflecting on the moment, Sansone shared her feelings of connection with Puth. “When I was standing up there, I have never felt more connected to Charlie — it was like time stopped,” she recalled. Their romantic journey began in their shared hometown of New Jersey, where their families have known each other for years. “There was always a spark and chemistry between us. But the timing never seemed to work out — until it did,” Sansone noted. “It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything.”

Just days before their wedding, Puth announced their engagement on Instagram, showcasing Sansone’s stunning pear-cut ring. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie,” he wrote, further cementing their love story that began with public declarations on social media during his birthday celebrations the previous year.

Following the nuptials, Charlie Puth was wearing a new gold wedding band, leading to speculation that the couple might be celebrating their honeymoon in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy.