Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan finalize divorce after 6-year battle

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have officially finalized their divorce, bringing an end to a lengthy legal process that began six years ago when the couple first separated.

The former couple, who rose to fame together in the 2006 dance movie ‘Step Up’, had a widely publicized split, but recent reports confirm that they have now reached a settlement.

According to media reports, the pair has agreed to waive spousal support, focusing instead on co-parenting their 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

Advertisement

They have opted to keep the specifics of their financial arrangements private. However, any future disagreements regarding custody will have private settlement with the help of a judge. This agreement allows both parties to avoid a court trial that was originally set for December.

One of the key points in the legal negotiations involved Channing Tatum’s financial stake in the ‘Magic Mike’ franchise, which became a source of conflict.

Jenna Dewan reportedly argued that Tatum had transferred earnings and licensing rights from the franchise into an irrevocable trust without her consent. In response, Tatum firmly denied these accusations, stating that Dewan had full access to their financial records during their marriage and that he had never withheld her share of any assets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan)

The divorce proceedings saw a rise in tensions over the past few months, with Tatum accusing Dewan of using delay tactics to extend the process. This included her efforts to disqualify his legal team, which he argued were merely strategies to slow down the finalization of the case.

Despite the drawn-out legal battle, both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan seem to be moving forward in their personal lives. Dewan, who is now with actor Steve Kazee, has two additional children from her current relationship. The finalization of her divorce from Tatum closes a chapter that has been open since she filed for divorce in 2018, citing disagreements over shared assets and custody arrangements.

For now, both parties appear focused on the well-being of their daughter Everly, and on their respective careers and relationships.