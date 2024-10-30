Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz split after 3-year engagement

Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly ended their three-year romance, calling off their engagement.

The split was confirmed by multiple sources, with People magazine breaking the news. Though details surrounding the breakup remain scarce, TMZ noted that Kravitz has recently been spotted without her engagement ring, fueling speculation about the couple’s status.

This news arrives just around what would have been the couple’s engagement anniversary, as they were first reported to be engaged on October 31, 2023. Interestingly, Kravitz sported a stunning diamond ring during their Halloween celebrations just two days prior, when they dressed up as characters from “Rosemary’s Baby.”

Advertisement

The two began their relationship in 2021 while collaborating on the film “Blink Twice,” where Zoë Kravitz made her directorial debut and Channing Tatum starred. In a candid interview, Kravitz revealed her reasons for casting Tatum, stating that he embodied the qualities she sought in an actor.

Kravitz described the script as being rooted in her frustration over the treatment of women in industries dominated by wealth and power, particularly in Hollywood and tech. She wanted to work with a man who was not only a feminist but also willing to confront complex, darker themes in his work.

“Even from afar, before I knew him, I felt that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness,” she told WSJ Magazine. “That’s why I was drawn to him.”

Their collaboration on “Blink Twice” blossomed into a relationship, which they made public in October 2021. Reflecting on their time together, Kravitz expressed her gratitude for how the film brought Tatum into her life.

“When you make things with people, it’s a very sacred space,” she shared. “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”