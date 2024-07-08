Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon spotted hand-in-hand at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, were seen enjoying a day out at the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England. The couple, who have been together for over a year now, were holding hands, clearly in high spirits amidst the thrilling race action.

Pitt, known for his effortless style, sported a summery ensemble consisting of a yellow corduroy jacket over a white t-shirt and white pants. He accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a stylish white and pink bucket hat. De Ramon, a 34-year-old jewelry executive, looked elegant in a pastel blue dress paired with a gold necklace and bold sunglasses.

Their outing coincided with the release of the first trailer for Pitt’s upcoming film, F1, where he stars as a former Formula 1 driver staging a comeback with the fictional team APXGP. The movie, set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, promises to offer an exhilarating blend of sports drama and personal redemption.

Filming for F1 has integrated with real-life Grand Prix races throughout this year, highlighting Pitt’s dedication to capturing the essence of Formula 1 both on and off the screen. The project has been a collaborative effort involving Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who produced the film under his production banner, Dawn Apollo Films.

During a recent appearance at the British Grand Prix, Pitt expressed his enthusiasm for the project and the warm reception he received from the Formula 1 community. He shared insights into the filming process, emphasizing the camaraderie and cooperation from teams and stakeholders alike.

Brad Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship has been steadily growing since they were first linked at a concert in Los Angeles back in November 2022. Sources close to the couple have revealed that they are now living together, with de Ramon having moved into Pitt’s residence earlier this year. Described as “smitten” and “on top of the world,” Pitt is reportedly happy with their relationship, marking it as his first serious romance since his divorce.

Their public appearances together, such as a recent casual stroll along a Santa Barbara beach, reflect their mutual happiness and commitment. As they continue to navigate their relationship amidst busy schedules and Hollywood commitments, Pitt and de Ramon seem to be enjoying each other’s company and support.

With Pitt’s film career thriving and his personal life blossoming, fans can anticipate seeing more of the actor and his partner enjoying moments of leisure and shared interests, whether on the red carpet or at the heart of Formula 1’s adrenaline-pumping world.