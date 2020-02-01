Ace filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite continued its winning spree ahead of Oscars by bagging the two big awards including ‘Film Of The Year’ and ‘Director Of The Year’ at London Film Critics Circle.

The film has been winning the hearts in Hollywood award circles as well. If reports are to be believed, Parasite, a class satire set in South Korea will do an outstanding job at the Oscars on February 9th. For the unversed, the film has six nominations including the best film.

Marriage Story and The Souvenir won two awards each at the 40th edition of the awards, which is given by 150-plus critics of the London Film Critics’ Circle.

View this post on Instagram “Everyone looks gorgeous, right?” A post shared by Parasite (@parasitemovie) on Oct 8, 2019 at 2:56pm PDT

Helmed by Noah Baumbach, the divorce drama won in the screenwriting and the supporting actress category for Laura Dern while Joanna Hogg of The Souvenir was named the British/Irish filmmaker of the year and Honor Swinton Byrne, Young British/Irish performer of the year.

Joe Pesci won the supporting actor honour for The Irishman with Renee Zellweger walking away with the actress of the year trophy for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

Joaquin Phoenix was named the actor of the year for Joker, while Robert Pattinson was tapped as British/Irish actor of the year for his roles in The Lighthouse, High Life and The King. Florence Pugh was named British/Irish actress of the year for Midsommar, Little Women and Fighting With My Family.

In the foreign film category, however, Parasite lost out to the French period drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire.