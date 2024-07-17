Ben Stiller Leads Toronto Film Festival 2024 with ‘Nutcrackers’

Ben Stiller returns to the big screen in a leading role with ‘Nutcrackers’, a comedy directed by David Gordon Green, set to kick off the 2024 Toronto Film Festival on September 5. This marks Stiller’s first major starring role since his appearances in ‘Brad’s Status’ and ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ back in 2017.

The film, penned by Leland Douglas, follows the story of Mike (played by Stiller), a buttoned-up professional who finds himself thrust into a new role as guardian to his four nephews after a tragic accident. The setting moves from urban life to rural Ohio, where chaos ensues amidst farm-life and unexpected challenges. As Mike navigates this unfamiliar terrain, he discovers that his nephews may have found more than just a temporary home—they’ve found a family.

Joining Ben Stiller in the cast are Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss, promising a blend of comedic talent that is sure to resonate with audiences. The film is slated for its world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall, a venue known for welcoming both industry insiders and everyday movie buffs alike, in stark contrast to the more exclusive atmospheres of Cannes and Venice.

Toronto Film Festival organizers have also announced that Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut, ‘The Deb’, adapted from the hit Australian musical, will close the festival. The film centers on Taylah Simpkins, portrayed by Natalie Abbott, a rural girl with dreams of transformation at an upcoming debutante ball.

Anita Lee, chief programming officer at TIFF, highlighted the festival’s commitment to showcasing diverse and compelling narratives that resonate widely. “We’re thrilled to feature ‘Nutcrackers’ and ‘The Deb’ as our opening and closing night selections,” Lee remarked, emphasizing the festival’s focus on accessible yet impactful storytelling that reflects the complexities of the modern world with humor and heart.

As anticipation builds for the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, movie enthusiasts and industry professionals alike can look forward to a lineup that promises star-studded premieres, compelling stories, and memorable performances.