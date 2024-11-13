Ben Foster, Laura Prepon announce divorce after 6 years of marriage

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon, a well-known Hollywood couple, have decided to end their marriage after six years together. The actor, best recognized for his roles in ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’, and the ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star, have filed for divorce, with Foster citing “irreconcilable differences” in court documents obtained by ‘People’ magazine.

Foster, 44, initiated the divorce proceedings on October 17, 2023, listing their date of separation as September 9, 2023. In his petition, he requested that their prenuptial agreement be honored and that their assets and debts be split equally.

Foster asked that both parties cover their own legal fees, while they would split shared court expenses.

Advertisement

The couple’s relationship began in 2016 when they progressed to an engagement. They married in 2018, with Prepon sharing a heartfelt message on social media to mark the occasion, thanking fans for their love and support.

In 2017, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella. They later expanded their family with the birth of a son in 2020, though they chose to keep his name private to protect their children from public attention.

Throughout their marriage, Laura Prepon and Ben Foster worked hard to maintain a balance between their high-profile careers and family life.

In 2019, Prepon discussed how the couple managed their schedules to ensure one parent was always at home with the children while the other worked. She admitted that balancing career and family was challenging at times, but the couple made a conscious effort to share responsibilities and support one another.

Despite their public appearances, the couple had a reputation for being very private, particularly when it came to their children. Prepon explained in a past interview that they chose not to share pictures or details about their kids’ lives out of respect for their privacy.