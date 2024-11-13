Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl celebrate 22 years of love

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl are celebrating a significant milestone today as they mark 22 years of marriage.

To honor the occasion, Sonali shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram that offers a glimpse into some of the couple’s cherished moments over the years.

The video, set to the soulful track “Maiyya” by Sachet-Parampara from the movie ‘Do Patti’, captures snippets from their journey together, showcasing memorable moments from vacations, family events, and casual outings.

With a simple caption, “22 @goldiebehl,” Sonali lets the images speak for themselves.

This is not the first time Sonali Bendre has shared her love and appreciation for Goldie Behl on social media. On their 20th anniversary, she had posted nostalgic photos, including a touching wedding day image from 2002. The caption read, “Then. Now. Forever,” capturing the timeless nature of their relationship.

Their journey has not been without challenges. In 2018, Sonali was diagnosed with cancer and underwent extensive treatment. During this difficult time, she credited Goldie as her unwavering support system. In a deeply emotional post, she described Goldie as her “rock” and thanked him for standing by her “in sickness and in health.”

She spoke openly about how her battle with cancer affected the entire family, expressing gratitude for Goldie’s ability to juggle his responsibilities, travel between continents, and provide constant support.

“Thank you for being my source of strength, love, and joy,” she wrote in her post, conveying her appreciation for Goldie’s presence every step of the way.

Sonali and Goldie married on November 12, 2002, in a grand ceremony attended by many notable figures from Bollywood. Over the years, they have built a life filled with love and resilience, raising their son, Ranveer, along the way.