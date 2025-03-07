‘Baywatch’ actress and David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach dies by suicide

‘Baywatch’ and ‘Knight Rider’ actress Pamela Bach Hasselhoff dies by committing suicide at the age of 62. On Wednesday, March 5, responders found David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, Pamela Bach dead in her Hollywood Hills abode. As per the New York Post, a representative from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the news.

As per law enforcement officials, Bach’s family members started worrying after they didn’t hear from her for a long time. First responders reached her abode after receiving a report of an unconscious woman. Allegedly, responders found Pamela Bach dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Notably, Bach did not leave behind a note.

Her ex-husband, David Hasselhoff issued a statement following the discovery. “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Pamela Bach was born in Oklahoma. In the 1970s, she ventured into the acting terrain. She tied the knot with David Hasselhoff in December 1989. The couple are parents to two daughters, Taylor and Hayley. They reportedly met on the set of ‘Knight Rider’ and later featured in the popular lifeguard TV drama ‘Baywatch.’ Bach and Hasselhoff finalised their divorce in 2006. Moreover, their battle over spousal support continued till 2017. Subsequently, in 2018, David Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts.

Bach’s last social media post was on New Year. Sharing celebration snippets, she wrote, Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London.” She also added, “My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”