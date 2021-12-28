‘The Batman’ trailer features more interaction between Batman and Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman appears in a new action-packed trailer for ‘The Batman’.

It begins with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City in the two-and-a-half-minute trailer. “Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you’re not doing anything,” he’s told over clips of Batman in action.

Batgirl and Kravitz’s alter ego, Selina Kyle, also interact with Pattinson’s Batman as he wrestles with the Riddler’s question-mark-filled messages.

Cats gather around him as he speaks to Selina. “I have a thing about strays,” she tells him.

When Batman and Catwoman fight, she remarks: “The bat and the cat — it’s got a nice ring.”

He later tells her, “Selina, don’t throw your life away.”

She replies, “Don’t worry, honey, I got nine of ’em.”

In addition to Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and John Turturro, who stars in ‘The Batman’, a new film by Andrew Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Peter Sarsgaard also stars as the Riddler, the Penguin, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, and Gotham City’s D.A. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will hit theatres on March 4.

(With inputs from ANI)