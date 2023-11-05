Artists Urge Biden for Gaza Ceasefire

A host of eminent personalities, spanning the realms of music, modeling, and acting, have come together to sign an open letter, urging President Biden to play a proactive role in putting an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The letter carries the weight of influential names like Selena Gomez, models Gigi and Bella Hadid, and actors Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, and Channing Tatum. Notably, the initiative is also supported by renowned artists, including Joaquin Phoenix of “Joker” fame, Kristen Stewart from “Twilight,” and celebrated musicians like Drake and Dua Lipa.

The open letter, a joint effort coordinated by Oxfam America and ActionAid USA, conveys a heartfelt plea to President Biden. It reads, “Dear President Biden, We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.” The letter further emphasizes the need for immediate action, urging President Biden and the US Congress to call for a ceasefire and de-escalation in Gaza and Israel, aiming to prevent any further loss of life.

The stark reality is that, in the past week and a half, the conflict has already claimed the lives of over 5,000 individuals. This staggering toll is recognized by the signatories as a catastrophic loss of human lives, regardless of faith or ethnicity. The open letter unequivocally condemns the violence that has led to the tragic deaths of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

The call for peace and humanitarian intervention is echoed by numerous other prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Signatories include Anoushka Shankar, Joe Alwyn, Michael Moore, and Sarah Jones. Their collective voice amplifies the urgent need for global leaders to actively work towards a peaceful resolution that would end the suffering and loss of innocent lives.

In a related development, Israeli fighter jets carried out an airstrike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a move that came in response to a request from the United States to halt the conflict and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians. Tragically, this incident resulted in dozens of civilians being injured, and it claimed the lives of 33 individuals, underlining the pressing need for immediate action.

The open letter from these influential figures in the entertainment industry serves as a potent call to action. It underscores the gravity of the situation in Gaza and emphasizes the necessity for world leaders to prioritize peace and put an end to the loss of innocent lives. The response of President Biden and the US Congress to this heartfelt plea for a ceasefire will be closely watched as the world hopes for a swift resolution to the crisis.