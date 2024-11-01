Arnold Schwarzenegger voices support for Kamala Harris

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the well-known actor and former governor of California, recently surprised many by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, for the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Despite his Republican background, Schwarzenegger emphasized that his focus is on the country’s future rather than party allegiance.

On Wednesday, Schwarzenegger shared his thoughts on the current political climate on social media platform X, expressing both frustration and hope for America’s future. Although he usually avoids endorsing candidates, he felt compelled to speak out during what he considers a critical election period. “I want to move forward as a country,” he said, acknowledging that while he may not align entirely with Harris and Walz’s platform, he believes they offer the best path forward for America.

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians. Advertisement I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor. My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

A significant part of his statement centered on his disapproval of former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Schwarzenegger condemned such behavior as “un-American,” saying, “For someone like me who speaks with people worldwide, calling America a ‘trash can’ is so unpatriotic it makes me furious.”

As a naturalized citizen, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes pride in his American identity and believes it supersedes any party affiliation. “I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” he stated, hoping his words resonate with those feeling disconnected from current political discourse.

Schwarzenegger also criticized the divisive atmosphere surrounding issues like immigration reform and the national debt, accusing politicians of failing to enact meaningful solutions. “To them, it’s just a game, but to my fellow Americans, it’s life,” he observed, expressing frustration with what he perceives as political grandstanding.

Further, Schwarzenegger voiced concern over Trump’s potential impact if re-elected, warning that another term would likely deepen the divisions among Americans. “We need to close the door on this chapter of American history,” he said, adding that Trump would likely prevent that.

Schwarzenegger closed his statement by reiterating his hopes for a unified and forward-moving nation. “I want to move forward as a country,” he concluded, underscoring his support for Harris and Walz as a step toward that vision.