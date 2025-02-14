Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori heading for divorce following their Grammy stunt?

Kanye West and Bianca Censroi have been making headlines since their Grammy stunt that baffled and outraged the world. Now, as Valentine’s Day grips the world, reports suggest that West and Censori are looking for a divorce. While there has been notable tension between the couple, their Grammy controversy has surely fuelled the fire. Moreover, West’s recent antisemitic posts on X also stirred a new controversy. Meanwhile, amid the reports, the couple’s representative rebuffs the split rumours.

For the unversed, Kanye West and Bianca Cesnori stirred a wave of criticism following their controversial Grammy red carpet stunt. While Bianca was wearing a black fur coat, Kanye asked her to drop it, to reveal a dress that bared it all. Underneath the coat, Bianca was wearing a completely sheer dress. Soon after the red carpet’s near-naked stint, the couple left the venue. Apart from criticism, the move ignited a flurry of comments speculating a ‘toxic’ dynamic between them.

Now, a Daily Mail report suggests that the couple is heading towards divorce. It states that Kanye and Bianca’s marriage has come to an end. The development comes just days after the rapper’s antisemitic posts on X. The report noted that the model was upset with Kanye for asking her to “make a scene” at the Grammy’s with her near-naked appearance. The report claims that Bianca and Kanye will file for divorce soon.

A source previously spoke to In Touch about Kanye’s allegedly controlling behaviour toward Bianca. The source stated, “Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks. She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her…Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life.”

However, the couple’s representative Milo Yiannopoulos rebuffed the reports while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. Milo said, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press.” He added, “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”