Angelina Jolie to receive Maltin Modern Master Award at SBIFF 2025

Angelina Jolie will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) on February 5, 2025.

The Modern Master Award presented since 1995 celebrates filmmakers who have made notable contributions to the world of cinema. In 2015, the award was renamed in honor of Leonard Maltin, a revered film critic and long-time moderator of the festival. The accolade aims to recognize artists who have significantly shaped the film industry through their work.

Jolie’s latest performance in the biographical drama ‘Maria’, directed by Pablo Larraín, has garnered significant acclaim, leading to this distinguished honor. In the film, she portrays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas, a role that has already captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.

During the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, ‘Maria’ received an impressive eight-minute standing ovation, a moment that brought Jolie to tears.

The narrative of ‘Maria’ delves into the complex life of the American-Greek soprano, showcasing her retreat to Paris as she navigates her identity and legacy following a life marked by both glamour and adversity. The film is production of a talented team, including Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larraín, and Lorenzo Mieli, further enhancing its artistic credentials.

Angelina Jolie joins a prestigious list of past Maltin Modern Master Award recipients, including Hollywood luminaries such as Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, and Peter Jackson. Each of these artists has left an indelible mark on the film industry, and Jolie’s inclusion in this lineup underscores her lasting impact.

Jolie’s journey in the film industry began at a young age, making her debut alongside her father, Jon Voight, in ‘Lookin’ to Get Out’ (1982). Her career has garnered numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Girl, Interrupted’ (1999). She has received critical acclaim for performances in ‘A Mighty Heart’ (2007) and ‘Changeling’ (2008), while also starring in blockbuster hits like ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ (2000), ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (2001), ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ (2005), ‘Salt’ (2010), and ‘Maleficent’ (2014).

Beyond acting, she has also made her mark as a director, with films such as ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ (2011), ‘Unbroken’ (2014), ‘By the Sea’ (2015), and ‘First They Killed My Father’ (2017).

In a statement regarding the upcoming honor, Maltin praised Jolie’s bold choices in both acting and directing, emphasizing her ability to consistently set high standards in her work. “I look forward to reviewing her career with her in Santa Barbara!” he expressed, building anticipation for the festival.

The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from February 4 to February 15, 2025.