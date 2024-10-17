Radhika Apte announces pregnancy at BFI London Film Festival

Acclaimed actress Radhika Apte is ready to embrace a new chapter in her life, as she recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, music composer Benedict Taylor.

She made the joyous announcement during a stunning appearance at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where Apte proudly showcased her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film, ‘Sister Midnight’.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by this delightful news, which Apte subtly hinted at through her social media posts. While her caption only mentioned, “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024,” her radiant presence in a gorgeous black off-shoulder midi dress left little doubt about her happy news. The actress completed her look with her hair elegantly styled in a bun.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

As images of her glowing appearance circulated online, a wave of congratulations and well-wishes flooded in from fans and followers. One admirer expressed their excitement, saying, “Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet.” Another fan chimed in, “Gorgeous. Congratulations, Mumma Midnight too,” celebrating both her film’s premiere and her impending motherhood.

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor, who married in 2012, have maintained a relatively private lifestyle despite their successful careers in the entertainment industry. The couple, who splits their time between London and Mumbai, first crossed paths in 2011 while Apte was in London for a sabbatical for contemporary dance. Their relationship blossomed, leading them to live together before tying the knot in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by a more extensive celebration in 2013.

In addition to her personal milestones, Radhika Apte remains busy with various professional projects. Recently, she made a cameo appearance in ‘Merry Christmas’, directed by Sriram Raghavan, which stars notable actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She is also going to star in the upcoming revenge thriller series ‘Akka’, alongside Keethy Suresh, under the direction of debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.

‘Sister Midnight’, the film that brought Apte to the red carpet, has been described as a “genre-bending comedy” centered around a misanthropic newlywed who discovers primal instincts that lead her into unexpected and often humorous situations. The film had its world premiere earlier this year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.