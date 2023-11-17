Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Adapted for Series

Amazon Prime is bringing back the iconic film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” as a TV series, set to premiere on February 2, 2024, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles. Originally facing delays due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the series is now on track. The movie originally had Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in lead roles.

Donald Glover not only stars as John Smith but also serves as an executive producer for the show. Maya Erskine takes on the role of Jane Smith, and Paul Dano is also part of the cast. Despite sharing the title with the 2005 movie, the TV adaptation takes a fresh twist on the plot.

In this reimagined storyline, the series follows two single strangers, John and Jane, independently hired to work at a mysterious spy agency. The job introduces them to a world of wealth, espionage, travel, and even a sought-after brownstone home in New York City. As they are thrust into an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the duo faces weekly missions while navigating the challenges of a burgeoning relationship.

The narrative takes an intriguing turn as the characters, initially strangers, start developing genuine feelings for each other on the job. This twist introduces a new layer to the story, exploring the complexities of romance amid the backdrop of espionage and weekly missions. The revival of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” as a series promises a fresh take on the beloved characters and offers viewers a blend of action, romance, and unexpected twists. We are yet to see if it breaks the record of the Angelina Jolie starrer.