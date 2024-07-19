American comedian Bob Newhart passes away at the age of 94

Famous American stand-up comedian Bob Newhart died at the age of 94 as announced by his publicist. He is known for his work in many popular series including ‘Elf’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘The Bob Newhart Show”.

Newhart was known for his unique comic style which has left an indelible mark on his audience.

He received numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. He also received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in 2002 for his comic skills.

He spent his early life in the suburbs of Chicago where his father worked as a plumber. He graduated with a business degree from Loyola University in 1952.

He also served as a clerk in the US Army for two years during the Korean War in 1954.

In an interview with American Masters, he shared how he was inclined towards comedy even during his time as an accountant. He said, “I think it’s amazing that a good accountant could become a comedian. I think in my case, it’s amazing they have a bad accountant, who could become a comedian. But there is something about comedy that is there’s something about numbers. And music and comedy, I’m not sure what it is.”

His initial live recording from a Houston comedy club, “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart”, went on to become the first comedy album to top the charts. He then released seven more albums which sold millions of copies.

He has expressed his gratitude to his fans in an interview with The Washington Post in 2018, “It’s very gratifying, when people come up to you, say, on a plane. Someone will say, ‘I don’t mean to bother you, but I just loved your show. And my dad and my mother and I would sit and watch the show, like a ritual.”

Newhart was different from other comedians of his generation because of his modern outlook ,observational delivery and stammering delivery style.