American actor Richard Roundtree dies at 81

American actor Richard Roundtree, renowned for his portrayal of detective John Shaft in the action thriller ‘Gordon Parks,’ passed away on Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 81, as reported by Variety.

His manager of over three decades, Patrick McMinn, announced his demise and reflected on the significant impact Roundtree made in the film industry, particularly as a trailblazing African American leading man.

Roundtree’s journey in film began as a leading man, with his debut in the iconic ‘Shaft’ at the age of 28. This movie not only served as a breakout blockbuster but also set the stage for a prosperous era of Blaxploitation filmmaking. It highlighted Hollywood’s historical oversight of Black talent and its potential to connect with diverse audiences.

Within two years, two sequels followed – ‘Shaft’s Big Score’ and ‘Shaft in Africa.’ Roundtree’s return to the world of ‘Shaft’ occurred in the 2000 remake by John Singleton, featuring Samuel L. Jackson as a detective named John Shaft, intended to be Roundtree’s nephew. Both actors reprised their roles in Tim Story’s comical adaptation in 2019.

Born on July 9, 1942, in Rochester, New York, Roundtree briefly attended Southern Illinois University before venturing into a modeling career. He later joined the Negro Ensemble Company in the late 1960s, kickstarting his acting journey with stage performances in New York.

Over more than five decades, Roundtree made significant contributions to the film world. His legendary portrayal of ‘Shaft,’ along with his extensive involvement in genre cinema, left an indelible mark. His captivating screen presence graced various films, including ‘Se7en,’ ‘Brick,’ and ‘Speed Racer.’

He also had a role in ‘Moving On,’ a comedy alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and subsequently hit theaters last summer.

Richard Roundtree was married twice in his lifetime, first to Mary Jane Grant from 1963 to 1973, and later to Karen M. Cierna from 1980 to 1998. He is survived by his four daughters – Nicole, Tayler, Morgan, and Kelli Roundtree – along with his son, James.