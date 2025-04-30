Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s wife, may face US entry ban: What’s going on?

Amal Clooney — celebrated human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood icon George Clooney — might soon find herself unwelcome in the United States.

Yes, you read that right. Amal, who’s no stranger to courtrooms and global causes, is reportedly on a list of British lawyers warned about potential sanctions from the U.S. government.

Advertisement

The reason? Her legal work involving the International Criminal Court (ICC), where she’s been offering counsel on a case targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Advertisement

According to PEOPLE, the U.S. administration — led by former President Donald Trump — is not thrilled about the ICC’s investigation and has responded with a sweeping executive order issued in February 2025.

This order allows for serious measures against those linked to the ICC’s actions — including freezing their assets and banning them and their families from stepping foot on U.S. soil.

That could include Amal Clooney.

A powerhouse in international law, Amal is widely respected for representing high-profile political clients and standing up for human rights across borders. But this new development puts her in a strange and unexpected spotlight — not as a lawyer in a courtroom, but as a potential target of international political retaliation.

The UK’s Foreign Office has reportedly alerted a few lawyers, including Amal, to the possibility of being sanctioned. If it happens, it would mean a legal headache — and likely, a federal lawsuit to challenge the move — before she’d be allowed back into the U.S.

Amal, born in Lebanon and licensed to practice law in both the UK and the U.S., splits her time between Europe and America. She and George Clooney own several properties in the U.S., though they’ve spent most of their recent years in France, raising their 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.