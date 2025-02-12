Ali Fazal & Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Rule Breakers’ look revealed

Ali Fazal with his much-awaited Hollywood project, ‘Rule Breakers’, is gearing up for the release, and fans got their first glimpse of the actor’s look in the film this week.

The movie, which stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the lead role, showcases Fazal in the role of Samir Sinha, a tech professional.

‘Rule Breakers’ tells the powerful story of a bold woman who challenges societal norms by educating young girls in a community where such actions are seen as rebellious.

As her efforts gain global recognition, the growing success sparks both admiration and intense opposition. Despite facing mounting resistance and personal hardships, her relentless determination fuels a movement with the potential to bring about significant change.

Ali Fazal expressed his excitement about the film in a press release, describing ‘Rule Breakers’ as “a gem” and emphasizing how proud he is to be part of such a project.

He added, “This film is not just a story; it’s a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education.” The actor also highlighted the special timing of the film’s release, coinciding with the eve of International Women’s Day in the US. “It makes it even more meaningful, as the film aligns with the global celebration of women’s strength and resilience,” Fazal noted.

The film is going to hit US theaters this March.