The agent for Betty White reveals the actor’s cause of death, and denies false rumors about COVID boosters

Betty White’s agent revealed recently that the legendary actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home as a result of natural causes, dispelling false COVID-19 booster shot rumors.

Her 100th birthday is two weeks away, but she passed away just a few days before that. Following the Emmy winner’s death, a number of reports surfaced on the internet claiming that she had died of complications related to the COVID-19 booster shot she had taken the day before she died.

Meanwhile, White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, dispelled the rumor over the weekend, adding that the actor was a close friend of Witjas.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” Witjas said in a statement to People magazine.

A debunked report, which said White got a booster shot for COVID-19 on December 28, was also shot down by Witjas.

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived,” he told the magazine.

The cultural icon called out her late husband’s name just moments before she passed away, reveals White’s ‘Mama’s Family’ co-star Vicki Lawrence in a new interview.

“I texted Carol [Burnett] and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’ Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen,'” ” Lawrence shared.

In 1922, the Emmy Award-winning actor, who died on December 31, was 100 years old. She was born on January 17, 1922.

The Golden Girls, a hit series that ran from 1985 to 1992, made her world-famous for her role as Rose Nylund.

Furthermore, White won five primetime Emmy Awards for her work on “Mary Tyler Moore,” “Golden Girls,” and her appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” as well as Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards, and a Grammy in 2012.

(With inputs from ANI)