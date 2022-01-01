Actress Betty White dies at the age of 99

TMZ reported that actress and comedian Betty White passed away on Friday morning (local time). She was 99 years old.

It would have been the actor’s 100th birthday on January 17 if he had been born in 1922. Betty White’s close friend told TMZ she wasn’t ill suddenly, nor did she have any particular ailment. “We are told she’s believed to have died from natural causes,” it reported.

Her death occurred just before 9:30 am Friday morning at her home.

From 1985 to 1992, Betty played Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls.”

In addition, Betty won five primetime Emmy Awards, including two for ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ one for ‘Golden Girls’ and one for her appearance on ‘SNL’ in 1975 — in addition to Screen Actors Guild Awards and American Comedy Awards.

(With inputs from ANI)