The past few months have made each one of us wish that we could be transported to another world where life seems like a bed of roses. Taking us to a place beyond our wildest imagination, films and web shows in the fantasy genre have delighted us over time by taking us to a realm where anything can happen. Be it popular names like Harry Potter, Lord of The Rings, Game of Thrones, etc, watching any of them makes it extremely hard for us to take our eyes away from the screen. We want you to experience the same, which is why we have curated a list of the best, most-interesting and creative stories out there about superheroes, magic, ghost, robots, mythological creatures, and everything in between. Join us in the wonderful world of fantasy and watch these 5 recently-released or on-going brilliant fantasy shows that you need to catch up on.

The Boys – Amazon Prime Video

Based on the comic with the same name by Garth Ennies and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a dark comedy sci-fi show for all the nerds out there. With a rather unconventional script, this series revolves around a world where superheroes are ones the world needs saving from. Unlike the earlier norm, the intentions of a superhero in this fantasy series aren’t to save the world but are instead treated as action figures who perform heroic publicity stunts so that giant corporations can make tons of money. This plan takes an unexpected turn when Billy Butcher, portrayed by Karl Urban, decides to bring them all down and even develops a team to get the ‘Supes’ in check. The makers are all set to premiere second season on 4th September

Cursed – Netflix

Inspired by the fantasy novel written by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, this is only the show in this list that is women centric. The series revolves around the life of a young female named Nimue, who is believed to be cursed by her villagers. After her mother’s death by Paladins, Nimue has a task at hand for she must deliver the legendary Sword of Power to Merlin. The journey that this teenage sorceress embarks to save her people is nothing sort of ordinary. Will she succumb to the corrupting power of the sword or will she finally embrace her destiny? Watch this exciting thriller and hope that Netflix announces a season 2 soon.

Mandalorian – Disney + Hotstar

Based on the universe of George Lucas’s Star Wars, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as a nameless armoured bounty hunter and lone gunfighter in the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, with an adorable Baby Yoda that made everyone go aww. In an age where extreme cultural divides and unforeseen circumstances are prevalent, it’s good to know that we can always rely on Star Wars to combine sci-fi with elements of drama, action, fantasy, dark comedy and bunch of cuteness (Thanks to our little green creature) giving their fans everything that they could ever imagine. With the second season coming soon, we can’t wait to find out more about the child and why everyone in the galaxy wants to get him.

Lucifer – Netflix

While everyone’s a fan of God, this show gives us a peek into the life of Satan. The series sees a very bored, unhappy and restless Lord of the Hell named Lucifer, played by Tom Ellies, who one day decides to leave his home and experience the human world. On reaching Earth, he ends up owning a club in LA and working with the LAPD alongside the savvy detective Chloe Decker who is completely immune to his powers. In the season finale, Lucifer battles forces from both Heaven and hell as they attempt to drag him down to once again take over the reins as the ruler of hell. With remarkable dialogues, a great light-hearted soundtrack, and an incredible supporting cast, it will be difficult not to like this series.

Supernatural– Amazon Prime Video

Starring Jared and Jensen as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, Supernatural, like the name suggests, is a fantasy and horror series where two brothers try to hunt the supernatural in order to follow their father’s footsteps. The longest-running fantasy series in television history, throughout 14 seasons, sees the Winchesters brothers, along with a few of their friends and family, battle Satan, angels, vampires and many more creatures you can think of. With the much-awaited series finale announced in October, we think it’s a perfect time to binge-watch the series while we wait for them to take on God himself.