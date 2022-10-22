Vipul Amrutlal Shah has always given some really amazing stories to the audience and one of them being his action thriller Sanak released digitally on 15 October 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

While the film has completed its 1 year this month, coincidentally it has been approached by a Hollywood filmmaker for making a remake in America.

Recently, Vipul Amrutlal Shah was inquired by Kylan Tyng, a Hollywood filmmaker and producer while rising his interest to make a remake of Sanak in America. Kylan Tyng has directed films like Lost & Found, Gigglebutt, and more.

Moreover, this is a sheer pride of the nation that an Indian filmmaker has been inquired by Hollywood to have their remake in their language.

When we reached out to the filmmaker, Vipul said, “My director Kanishk Varma got this mail and this inquiry and he forwarded it to me. I am super excited. It’s an amazing coincidence in my life that my first film Aankhen had an inquiry from Hollywood, for whatever reason, it did not get materialized. As the production house, it is an unbelievable honor. I don’t know whether this will materialize or it may not, but the fact that this makes me, if I can say so, with all humility, I am the only person whose two films have been inquired by Hollywood for remakes and that’s, I feel amazing. I really congratulate my team, Vidyut Jammwal, Kanishk Varma, Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and my entire technical crew, my DOP Pratik Deora, my editor Sanjay Sharma, my action director Andy Long for making such a tight fun in the COVID times. I am super excited and I really hope that this will materializes. It will be a big honor for all of us.”

Moreover, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s latest web show ‘Human’ collected awards in 6 categories at the recent award function. As he was busy at the National Awards his responsibility as Chairman of the jury could not to attend the ceremony.