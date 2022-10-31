Hollywood celebrates Halloween in Spooky costumes

As seen by the numerous celebrities that were spotted decked out in elaborate costumes over the weekend, it appears that Halloween arrived a little early in the glitzy city of Hollywood.

Hollywood’s spooky season was called upon this year by a number of celebrities, including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, and others who astounded their fans with their stunning Halloween ensembles.

Kim underwent a complete transformation into the ‘X-Men’ character Mystique. To entice her to gaze, she wore a blue outfit that hugged her entire body.

With a cosplay of Diva Plavalaguna, a vocalist in the 1997 science fiction movie “The Fifth Element,” Janelle Monae also dressed completely blue.

By imitating Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s attire from the 1995 Hard Rock Hotel and Casino grand opening night in Las Vegas, the couple channelled their inner Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs played Heath Ledger’s Joker in the 2008 film “The Dark Knight” with a screen-worthy level of accuracy, including a maniacal cackle and demeanour.

Lizzo’s portrayal of Marge Simpson from “The Simpsons” garnered attention. The American singer painted herself a vivid shade of yellow, and a large blue wig finished off her appearance.

Reinhart choose Sarah Sanderson’s appearance from the 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus.” She even enlisted Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes, two other cast members from “Riverdale,” to complete the trio.

(Inputs from ANI)