Hina Khan and Helly Shah to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022

Hina Khan is all set to retreat to the Cannes Film Festival after her debut appearance in 2019. The actress had developed a wave at the international film festival with her red carpet looks and the curiosity to know how she will carry herself this time is at its peak. Not just this, television actress Helly Shah would also be making her debut appearance. Her film Kaya Palat’s poster will be revealed at the Cannes Film Festival. Helly will be seen alongside the writer-producer and actor of the film, Rahat Kazmi, and actor Tariq Khan.

Helly was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. After the show went off the air, Helly gave time to herself and was waiting to do something fresh and new roles. Writer, producer, and actor Rahat Kazmi is known as a critically acclaimed filmmaker and is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival.

Now all eyes are on Helly as last year Hina truly made a big bang in her debut year when she walked not once but twice and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other this time Helly will definitely make her Mark at Cannes with Hina.