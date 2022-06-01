Himesh Reshammiya recalls the musical ties that bound him to KK

Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known by his stage name was KK, died yesterday after he collapsed at a hotel where he was staying, hours after his last concert.

On Tuesday as singer KK staged his last performance ‘Pal’, hours before his death, the timeless classic filled the air at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha.

From PM Narendra Modi Singer to Mamta Banerjee, many politicians and celebrities mourn for the singer. Singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya also condole for KkK. He said the celebrated playback singer KK was a warm-hearted human being and his untimely death felt like a personal loss.

Remember KK, Reshammiya said: “KK was not only a great singer but a very warm-hearted human being. You know we have worked together, so naturally, we have memories.”

He listed some of his timeless compositions that KK had sung: ‘Soniye’ from the film ‘Aksar’, ‘Bardaasht’ from ‘Humraaz’, ‘Tere Sang Ek Simple Si Coffee’, ‘Dilli Ki Sardi’, the title track of ‘Zameen’, and ‘Ishq Ne Tere Ishq Mein’ from ‘Ahista Ahista’.

“We have spent time at work together, we sang ‘No Way No Way’ from ‘Anthony Kaun Hai?’ and he also sang ‘O Jaana’ from ‘Tere Naam’ and many more. I will always miss him and his soulful voice,” Reshammiya told IANS.

“There was always a beautiful smile on his face whenever we met,” the singer-composer said. “I remember the last time I met him, it was around a year ago at an airport lounge while coming back to Mumbai. We had performed in the same city just a day before we met at the lounge. We had a happy conversation that day and I just can’t get over the fact that he is not with us anymore.”

Reshammiya concluded by saying: “Sab khatam ho Gaya … I am still shocked. He was a true legend and my heartfelt condolences to his family. I know that every music lover will truly miss him.”

-with inputs from IANS.