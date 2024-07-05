‘Hierarchy’ review: Opulent revenge teen K-drama on Netflix forgets to add plot

Netflix’s recent revenge K-drama ‘Hierarchy’, filmed within the lavish confines of Jooshin High School, harbors a secret that threatens the school and its students. The story introduces a clique of typical chaebol students—snobbish and classist—who believe that scholarship students from low-income backgrounds shouldn’t mix with the elite, lest they challenge their power. This privileged group thinks they can get away with anything, even murder.

Enter Kang Ha, the scholarship student with a disarming smile but a hidden agenda. He wreaks havoc on the institution and its administration. Kang Ha starts as a rebel with a cause but finds his mission sidelined when he befriends Jung Jae-i, the daughter of a major conglomerate, and the girlfriend of Kim Ri-an, heir to another conglomerate. Predictably, their families clash in a power struggle typical of chaebol dynamics.

The first two episodes of the revenge series captivate audiences as Kang Ha seeks vengeance for his brother’s murder, the previous scholarship student. The show meticulously establishes the opulent school setting and the status of its elite students, who wield influence even over the principal. The creators spare no detail in showcasing their wealth through luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Chanel, reminding viewers that beneath the glamour lies a darker reality of privilege and entitlement. However, the narrative becomes consumed by this spectacle of affluence, neglecting to develop a coherent plot beyond highlighting the contrast between wealth and moral decay.

While Kang Ha vows revenge, viewers anticipate a narrative akin to Song Hye-Ko’s ‘The Glory,’ which set a benchmark for revenge dramas. However, ‘Hierarchy’ falls short; Kang Ha’s actions rarely align with his declarations of revenge, instead becoming entangled in a love triangle with Kim Ri-an and Jung Jae-i. Attempts to humanize the elite students by depicting their personal struggles and familial pressures feel unconvincing and fail to underscore the gravity of their crimes.

The resolution feels rushed, with Kang Ha’s pursuit of justice relying on CCTV footage obtained by another student. The ending lacks the closure and impact expected, portraying Kang Ha as more talk than action, reducing the murder to a mere plot device. What starts promisingly as a high-stakes narrative devolves into a tedious watch.

Despite drawing from successful formulas like ‘Heirs’ and ‘The Glory,’ and comparisons to ‘Sky Castle’ and ‘Elite,’ ‘Hierarchy’ fails to innovate or resonate. Ultimately, it becomes a lackluster blend of familiar tropes, failing to deliver on its potential.