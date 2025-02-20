‘Hidden Love’ spin-off ‘The First Frost’ premieres on Netflix

Fans of the beloved Chinese drama, ‘Hidden Love’ can finally catch its awaited spin-off series ‘The First Frost.’ The new drama follows the story of Sang Yan (Bai Jingting) and Wen Yifan (Zhang Ruonan). The drama hit the streaming platform on February 19 and fans can catch the first few episodes as of now.

While the drama is the spin-off of the hit series ‘Hidden Love’ starring Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan, it is nothing like it. ‘Hidden Love’ deals with the fluttering feeling of young love which transcends from infatuation to a deep connection. On the other hand, ‘The First Frost’ delves into themes of loss, separation, pain, and a love that didn’t get its chance. The spin-off drama is more intense and presents a more mature story.

Advertisement

The drama is an adaptation of the eponymous Chinese novel. Sang Yan and Wen Yifan once shared a deep connection. While Yifan had feelings for Yan, she was forced to reject him. Years later, they run into each other and fate intertwines them to share the same roof. As they grapple with their own battles, rekindling is not as easy as it may seem. While Yifan deals with the trauma of a past assault, Yan grapples with regret. Their complex dynamics featuring vulnerabilities and emotional burdens elevate the depth of the plot.

Advertisement

In the drama, Bai Jingting stars as the main lead, Sang Yan. He has delivered several hit C-dramas. These include ‘Rush to the Dead Summer’ and ‘My Dear Lady’ among others. On the other hand, Zhang Ruonan stars as Wen Yifan, Sang Yan’s love interest. She has delivered popular titles like ‘The Youth of the Great Nation’ and ‘Cinderella Chef’ among others.

Also Read: Chinese film ‘Ne Zha 2’ surpasses ‘Inside Out 2’ to become the biggest animated film of all time

Meanwhile, the drama isn’t directly related to ‘Hidden Love’ even though Sang Yan was first introduced in the title. ‘The First Frost’ has a total of 32 episodes. Each episode has a running time of approximately 45 minutes. New episodes will likely release on Youku every Tuesday and drop on Netflix the following day.