Here’s why Swara Bhasker is getting trolled

Actor Swara Bhasker is getting trolled by the netizens after her tweet on Twitter for supporting Umar Khalid.

Umar Khalid is the former JNU student leader whose bail has been denied by the court in Delhi Riots.

On Thursday Swara took to her Twitter and made two tweets. In the first tweet, she captioned a heart broke emoji, whereas in her second tweet she wrote: #FreeUmarKhalid

The tweets are as followed:

Just after her tweet now netizens are trolling her for supporting Umar Khalid.